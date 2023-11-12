



CD ELDENSE ‘B’ – 4 CD THADER – 1

It was a short lived stint as acting manager for Ruben, although last weeks victory over CD Denia, in his one and only game in charge, contributes to a 100% success rate on his coaching CV. Ruben has been replaced by the permanent placing of Carlos Canales.

Canales arrives from Club Athletico Catral, where he spent 7 seasons, eventually guiding them to promotion into the Preferente division.

On a cold and windy Saturday evening at Elda, a few die hard Thader fans gathered inside one of Eldense’s training ground facilities, to witness just why the home side are top of the Alicante South Community League.

Only the brilliance of goalkeeper Chema kept the scoreline down, even though Eldense had notched up 4 goals to the good inside the first half. Lloyd converted a consolation penalty towards the end of the half, which also involved a sending off for the defender who committed the foul.

Even though Thader created numerous chances, the 10 men of Eldense held firm throughout the whole of the 2nd half, ensuring that keeper Luis didn’t concede a further goal.

This defeat leaves Thader stuck in the relegation zone on 4 points, whilst Eldense remain in pole position on 24 points.

Sunday 19 November, ko 11.30am, is Thader’s next league match, when CD Javea (also on 4 points – at time of writing) arrive at Moi Gomez stadium, Rojales, for another league encounter. Please visit CD Thader facebook page for regular updates.