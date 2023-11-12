



Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the founding of the association, the AVCRL AGM took place on Friday in the Orihuela Costa Town Hall. The meeting was broadcast live via Facebook.

The meeting was mediated by the Assn Vice President and spokesman, Tomás Moreno Trancón, who began by thanking the council for the use of the Assembly Room in which to hold the AGM.

He reported a doubling of memberships during the last 12 months, with 276 enrolments received this year, taking the total number of members to over 500.

Following the report of actions carried out by the association in the last financial year and the proposal of projects and actions to be pursued during the next financial year, which can be found in English at https://onx.la/0b099 the new board of directors was elected as follows:

PRESIDENT: Tomás Moreno Trancón, VOCAL and TREASURER: Liam Antony Kiley. SECRETARY: Adolfo Hernández García. Members: David Torres Sola, Candelaria Melero Pérez, Francisco Javier Morales Herrera, María Augusta Rivas Maldonado, Pilar Gómez Magán, Amber Gintare, María José Sánchez Crespo

Finally, the association thanked all those who have represented it over the past year, also welcoming recent members in the hope of working together to improve the environment of Orihuela Costa.