



Expansion of flights to Almeria with visitors destination Mojácar and increase in family tourism, some of the agreements obtained by the Local Council at the World Travel Market.

The Mayor of Mojácar, Francisco García Cerdá, accompanied by the Tourism Councillor, María Gracia Alarcón, attended the World Travel Market international tourism fair staged in London from the 6th to the 8th of November.

Mojácar Council was at this important tourism event as part of the promotion of the Costa de Almería destination on the Andalucian Tourism stand installed at the World Travel Market where, at this edition, there were more than 3,000 exhibitors from more than 1,000 countries around the world.

During their stay at WTM, the Mojácar Mayor and the Tourism Councillor kept up an intense agenda of meetings with professionals in the sector: agencies, tour operators, business people and hoteliers, among others, with the aim of consolidating and expanding the British market, of great importance for the municipality.

Among the agreements now finalised with different companies in the sector, the obtaining of another flight from the UK to Almería stands out.

There are currently seven weekly flights with passengers with Mojácar as their destination. From 2024 there will be eight. From May to November, every Sunday, this supplementary flight will bring British visitors from Bristol to Mojácar municipality.

With this, not only will the number of weekly flights to Almería and the number of visitors to Mojácar increase. Most noteworthy will be the extension of the tourist season until almost the end of the year, which represents an important advance with regard to breaking the seasonal nature of tourism that the local authority is working on on several fronts.

Additionally, agreements have also been finalised for increasing family tourism; forecasts indicate around 60% more in relation to the figures obtained this season.

Both Francisco García Cerdá and María Gracia Alarcón have brought from London, in addition to important agreements and many others pending to be closed in the near future, very good impressions and interesting contacts within the tourism sector.

The Mojácar delegation was very well received, attracting great interest within the tourism world, being invited for the first time to The Honorable Society of Lincon’s Inn’s gala dinner, which traditionally serves to pay tribute to the tourism sector during the World Travel Market and which only 150 people have the honour of attending, among whom were also the most prominent personalities of Almería province.