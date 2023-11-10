



Many town halls in the run up to Christmas will be holding a competition for the best decorated premises in their municipalities, but Santa Pola is amongst the first to announce the details of their competition, which is open to both commercial and residential properties.

All retail commercial establishments in Santa Pola, which includes Gran Alacant, can participate in the window display, and all adults registered on the padrón can participate in the residential property decoration competition, both of which are free to enter, but you must register before 1 December with the town hall.

Commercial premises must maintain the decorations of their windows between December 7 and January 6, 2024, and will receive a visit from the jury on December 11 and 12, depending on the number of participating businesses, and with prior notice.

The jury will decide on the same day of the visit and the result will be made public on December 17.

On the other hand, the balcony and facade decoration contest for residential properties is aimed at adults registered in Santa Pola, who must have the decoration prepared on December 11 and maintain it until January 6, 2024.

The visits will take place on December 13 and 14 and the verdict will be made public on the 17th. The jury will select seven finalists, the two best will receive a prize and the remaining five a gift.