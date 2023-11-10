



Pool players, dancers and many others contributed to a very successful day, which raised 1,034€ in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The day began with over 20 pool players arriving around midday. They paid and played, many with considerable skill, throughout the day until early evening. Congratulations and thank you to the winning pool players, John Nunn, Malcolm Sopp & George Chisholm, who donated their winnings to the charity. Bingo enthusiasts also came to support the event and join in the fun. The evening entertainment was provided by the fabulous Rock n Roll artist, Johnny Scott, who was a good friend of Marcella. Many of Marcella´s Rock n Roll dancing friends were there, some having travelled from England to pay tribute to Marcella by supporting the day. All attendees bought generous amounts of raffle tickets, and there were many happy winners.

Marcella’s family and the fundraiser organisers, Kathy Erangey and Mike Vokes, would like to thank everyone who contributed in any way to the success of the day. Generous vouchers were donated by Havana Bar, Sports Bar of Playa Flamenca, CCs of La Zenia, Maschi’s Bar of Lomas de Cabo Roig, Sliders Bar of El Galan, Hepburns at Drivers Bar, Smiling Jacks of Cabo Roig, Macklins Sports Bar of Via Park 3, Bar Liquid of Cabo Roig, Willow Café of Villamartín & Playa Flamenca, and Vanilla Hair of Villamartín. Marcella´s daughter, Ann Marie, donated some lovely hand-made bowls, and a trampette was donated by Mike Vokes´s daughter, Sofia. Bottles of spirits and wine were donated by Jim Dunne, Y.O.L.O., The Post Shop Villamartín, O´Riordans, The Ale House, Drivers Bar, Wee Rock Café, Boris Bar, The Tavern, Lime Bar and Illy´s Pub. Johnny Scott made a very generous cash donation. Heartfelt thanks you to you all. Kathy and Mike would also like to thank the new owners of Drivers Bar, Margaret, Peter, Glenis & Alan, who took over only a few days before our event and embraced it wholeheartedly, despite having been thrown in at the deep end – thank you so much! Thanks also to Wayne Theobald for managing and scoring the pool competition and to all the warm hearted people who came to help us raise money for the Irish Cancer Society in memory of Marcella Kennedy.