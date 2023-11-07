



How to Write a Dissertation: A Step-by-Step Comprehensive Guide

Before delving into the dissertation guide, let us provide a quick and clear answer to the “What is a dissertation?” question. A complex research project, dissertation is a lengthy academic work written as part of earning an academic degree. Requiring tons of effort, lots of time, energy, and focus, a written dissertation usually serves as solid proof of students’ knowledge, skills, and contribution to the chosen field of study.

While structuring a dissertation is similar to any other research project, the piece still has some parts that none of the other academic works do. Whether you’re about to become a doctoral candidate or just pondering over the possibility of becoming a PH.D., our guide below will enlighten you on steps for writing a dissertation to help you write it step by step without getting overwhelmed.

How to Write a Dissertation in + Steps

Writing a dissertation is the key step you have to take to get your degree and prove you can perform in-depth research independently, analyze collected data, as well as provide a clear and concise argument. With the writing tips for dissertations given below, we hope the dissertation process won’t last long for you and will be less complicated.

Pick Your Topic Wisely

Choosing the most suitable topic is the very first step you have to take to write a dissertation like a pro. Regardless of the dissertation topics you browse, ensure to give your preference to:

Thought-provoking and intriguing topic that will keep you both inspired and motivated to keep on with your research and develop original insights.

topic that will keep you both inspired and motivated to keep on with your research and develop original insights. Relevant topic that you are passionate about. Thus, you will be able to remain interested in the project and have the necessary knowledge to complete the research.

topic that you are passionate about. Thus, you will be able to remain interested in the project and have the necessary knowledge to complete the research. The specific topic that enables you to conduct a thorough analysis. At the same time, it should be broad enough so that you can collect enough data to compose a doctoral dissertation. If you go for a narrow topic, you will most likely get stuck when it’s time for research due to the findings being scarce in the chosen niche.

Check out the Requirements

One of the crucial things that a doctoral student should do is consider what is required from them. Check out all the guidelines and stick to the instructions. Do not hesitate to approach your professor with the “I have to write my dissertation, please, help me” request to ensure you’re on the right way and your dissertation is worth the highest score. Here are the key aspects to find out everything about:

How dissertation examples look like in your field of study;

The number of words your piece must contain;

The date and the place of submission.

Work on Your Research Proposal

Before you get your hands on the dissertation outline or the writing process itself, you may be required to create a proposal for the project. The main purpose of the proposal is to provide your readers with a snapshot of what your project includes. As a rule, once the submission is done, a student is assigned a supervisor proficient in a particular niche. They will give you some professional feedback on your writing and help you proceed with the research.

Ensure your research proposal presents the topic of your dissertation and justify your main reasons for picking it. At the same time, you have to outline the way you will do the research on the chosen topic. Be brief and do not go over the conventional word count, which is between 800 and 3000 words

Perform Thorough Research

A lot of students wondering how to write a dissertation forget that the process of writing will come later. First of all, doctoral candidates must do detailed research in order to collect all relevant studies, articles, and sources from both online and printed info resources. Not only will you be able to be aware of the current research on your topic, but you will also find out more about the existing gaps and, as a result, develop your own research questions.

Based on the materials you gather, ensure to come up with your own viewpoint on the topic and argue it in your research. It is also recommended to investigate the history of the topic to get a better idea of how things got to the current level.

As you proceed with your research, it is important to take notes and organize them properly. You will have to critically evaluate and analyze every source in order to ensure each is credible and relevant to your topic. You will later thank yourself when it’s time to cite your sources.

Provide a Solid Thesis Statement

A clearly and concisely defined thesis statement is the so-called roadmap for your academic work. In a thesis of a dissertation, you are required to state your core argument or research question. At the same time, you have to provide your target readers with a clear direction for your project. You will be using your thesis statement as your personal guide for the whole process of writing. Needless to say, you have to take your time to understand your topic before you start writing.

As doctoral students work on the thesis statement, they have to:

Be focused and specific in order to ensure your work doesn’t contain vague, too broad, or too narrow statements.

in order to ensure your work doesn’t contain vague, too broad, or too narrow statements. Make the thesis statement arguable to be able to back it up with evidence or prove it false.

to be able to back it up with evidence or prove it false. Include a realistic thesis statement that enables you to perform in-depth research and complete the project within the specified deadline.

When you have the draft of your thesis statement done, be sure to approach your supervisor to have a look at it. They will provide you with some professional feedback on your dissertation study and help you refine your thesis if needed.

Use Dissertation Examples

Utilizing dissertation examples is an invaluable tool for any aspiring academic. They serve as practical templates, offering a clear roadmap and structure for crafting a well-organized and insightful dissertation. Examining successful examples provides a tangible reference point, helping students grasp the expected standards and quality of research within their field.

Moreover, it allows for a deeper understanding of effective methodologies, citation styles, and the art of presenting findings coherently. By studying these exemplars, individuals can refine their own research skills and enhance their ability to contribute meaningfully to their chosen academic discipline. In essence, dissertation examples serve as guiding beacons, illuminating the path toward a polished and academically sound thesis.

Proofread & Edit

After working on your project for quite a while, there’s no doubt that you would like to end the tiring process when the last sentence is finished. But that’s a huge mistake! When it comes to dissertations, proofreading, and editing are crucial to make sure your work contains zero errors.

To help you at the proofreading and editing stage, we have some tricks below:

Read your piece aloud. In the process, you will be able to detect all the mistakes you might miss when you don’t articulate every word.

In the process, you will be able to detect all the mistakes you might miss when you don’t articulate every word. Change your setting to be able to have a look at your work with a fresh set of eyes.

to be able to have a look at your work with a fresh set of eyes. Concentrate on one issue at a time, like punctuation, style, grammar, spelling, or anything else, in order to check all aspects of writing.

When it comes to the editing part, start with checking out the overall structure and flow of content. Your arguments must be well-organized and given in a logical order. Next, be sure to review your punctuation, spelling, and grammar. You’re welcome to use online grammar-checking software to proofread and edit your dissertation.

Tips to Defend Your Dissertation

Dissertation defense is your chance to defend your research and stand out in the crowd of fellow students. While some people may consider the dissertation defense similar to the cross-examination session, don’t worry! If you make sure to prepare well in advance, you will surely get through this like a winner.

Know the Expectations of the Dissertation Committee

Picking the dissertation committee is one of the crucial decisions that you will have to make. But the truth is that you have to be aware of their expectations. The main function of the reps of the dissertation committee is to guide a research student through the process of choosing the right topic, proposing, writing the work, as well as revising it. What is more, the reps of the committee will become some kind of mentors, always there to give professional feedback on your project and help you with the revision procedure.

Tips to Pick the Reps of the Dissertation Committee

There are some simple recommendations to help you select a member of a dissertation committee:

Stay away from a popular member of the faculty.

Go for someone you can learn from.

Pick the person you know well and that are available.

Choose those individuals who can become your research collaborators or co-authors in the future.

FAQ on Dissertations Writing

How do I prepare for the defense of my dissertation?

Familiarize yourself with your research thoroughly, anticipate potential questions, and practice your presentation to ensure a confident and composed defense.

What support is available for dissertation writers at my institution?

Seek guidance from professors, advisors, and academic writing centers. Additionally, explore workshops, seminars, and online resources specific to dissertation writing.

Should I include personal opinions or subjective statements in my dissertation?

While you can express your interpretations, ensure they are backed by evidence and clearly distinguished from factual findings.

What are some common pitfalls to avoid in dissertation writing?

Avoid overgeneralization, be cautious of confirmation bias, and maintain a critical perspective toward your own findings.

What is the special and unique role of an abstract in a dissertation?

When it comes to the abstract in the dissertation project, it is important to keep in mind that it should provide a concise summary of the main points of your project, allowing readers to quickly grasp the scope and significance of the research you conducted.