



We are deep into Europe’s 2023/24 football season, with the top European leagues serving fans with the usual entertainment. The English Premier League has never been this competitive.

The top four sides (Spurs, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool) have accumulated a total point haul never witnessed before in this stage. In Spain, Madrid have an early but uncomfortable lead. Italy has not disappointed either, with the Milan sides swapping places in pursuit of top honours.

On the continental scene, things are heating up after three rounds of group matches. It promises to be an entertaining November, with top matches lined up in the coming weeks. For betting fans, the Betway app download Tanzania could be the easiest way to bet through all the upcoming matches from all the leagues around the globe.

AC Milan vs PSG (Nov 7)

Milan find themselves in unfamiliar grounds, sitting at the bottom of the group of death. Despite performing above average domestically, they are yet to score a goal in Europe. In their first meeting with PSG in Paris, they created chances but lost 0-3.

It remains an open group, as only 4 points separate the leaders PSG and the fourth-placed Milan. All is not lost. The Italians can still redeem themselves before their other group fixtures against Dortmund at the end of November and Newcastle after.

Chelsea vs Manchester City (November 12)

Chelsea have had an underwhelming season so far despite changing guard at the beginning of the season and signing big players. They languish at the bottom half of the EPL table after the most recent home loss to Brentford. They meet the Champions on November 12, and we can only expect more pressure on boss Mauricio Pochettinno. Betway provides all the matches for betting, including hundreds of markets for every match.

Manchester City vs Liverpool (November 25)

This could go down as the biggest match for Liverpool so far this season. City are not at their very best, but they are still City. Liverpool are getting results, and Jurgen Klopp may have solved the midfield crisis that rocked them last season. Captain Van Dijk is getting back to his best, and he will be up against Erling Haaland. It will be a cracker.

Real Madrid vs Napoli (November 29)

There will be more European action to look forward to before the end of the month. Madrid are leading the group with maximum points, but the Italian champions will not be a peaceful visitor. Jude Bellingham is firing on all cylinders for the 14-time European Champions, but Osimhen is yet to hit top gear for the Naples outfit.

Madrid will probably have secured qualification by then, but they will have pride to preserve. On the other hand, Napoli will be looking to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United (November 29)

Again, the stakes will be high on another European night for Manchester United in Turkey. The ship doesn’t look anywhere near steady for Erik Ten Hag’s men, and this match could determine which team joins Bayern Munich in the next phase. The jury is still out there and you can use the Betway app to bet on who proceeds and who drops to the Europa League.

Before then, United have a trip to Denmark on November 8 to face Copenhagen in another group match. Nothing seems certain anymore for United, especially after being dumped out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle at Old Trafford.