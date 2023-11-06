



Torrevieja residents of San Luis and La Siesta in Torrevieja, in some cases, have been without a postal service for the last two months.

Due to the non-delivery of mail, one resident said: “We have had to go and file an official claim at the Central (Correos) Office in Torrevieja.”

They added: “They say that there are not enough personnel to cover the area, so we will continue without receiving ordinary mail, according to the head of postal distribution. “Only certified mail and parcels will reach your homes. The only way to change this is to file an official claim at the main office, indicating that we do not have Mail service and demanding that the service be restarted immediately.

“This will prevent any notification from the Tax revenue, Traffic, City Hall, banks, or any organisation from communicating any demand to you by mail and penalising us, for not receiving it, as there is no ordinary postal service.”

Those affected can download a document at the Correos and file the official claim: “It is the only way to solve this organisational chaos,” they said.

Following the warning another resident said: “In La Siesta, Calle Rodrigo, I just got three months mail – in one drop. ‘Nice’,”.

It was viewed in some quarters that in general you do not need to receive post in paper form from Spain, encouraging everyone to be paperless – receiving (bills) online.

Others cited that they like to receive their mail from family and friends, citing personal letters.

One said: “The Post Office informed our community three years ago that they will not distribute mail, except in boxes, and private mail will only be delivered to Villas.

“Actually, they stopped delivering mail, until we got individual boxes, now it’s working fine. Could this be the reason they don’t deliver mail to everyone?”.

Following the non-delivery of mail for some, the postal delivery service has resumed: “We had mail two days running in La Siesta, hopefully it’s back to normal,” said a resident.

Another quipped: “We had post last week – for the first time in months. I’ve never been so excited to receive a water bill!”.

Others deemed it 50-50, with some areas receiving mail, whilst others don’t: “It appears to depend in which areas of San Luis and La Siesta you live. I receive post, both from Spain and the UK,” said one resident.

One said: “This is ridiculous. There could be life changing post not being delivered. I’ve had really important letters arriving months late, from Alicante. It’s caused a lot of problems.”

Another added: “In La Siesta, Calle Rodrigo we do not receive any mail.” Another revealed that they hadn’t received mail during July and August. And, another said: “My husband received a driving penalty and a reminder, dated February, in October.

“So, it had interest added for late payment! The Postal service is very important.”