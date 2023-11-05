



CD THADER – 2 CD DENIA – 0

Having gone 7 games with only 1 point to show for their troubles, Thader’s board decided that enough was enough, by sacking manager Noe Garcia. In his place, on a temporary basis, comes coach Ruben.

Having been a firm favourite of Thader fans during his playing days, Ruben started his regime with a morale boosting 3 points against mid table Denia. Kike had been released midweek to join Preferente div side Almoradi, as a purge of players looks set to evolve. Five of last weeks starting line up from the mauling at Hercules were replaced by Diez, Lloyd, Alberto, Dani Lucas and Javi (free from suspension).

Following the first 3 home matches having being played at Formentera, it was nice to be back in Rojales at Moi Gomez stadium.

It took the hosts a mere 5 mins to conjure up something they’ve struggled to do all season. The first goal on home territory was created by Pedro Juan, whose shot was palmed into the path of veteran midfielder Dani Lucas, who then made light work of side footing into an empty goal from close range.

When you consider that the number of bookings throughout this contest reached a figure of 12, then it’s no surprise to learn that petty fouls prevented the game to flow. Having said that, the referee chose not to penalise a number of blatant infringements for both sides, resulting in both sets of benches being none too happy.

Chema kept his side in the game on 34 mins, when his acrobatic one handed save from a strike by Denia’s Raul, prevented a certain equaliser. So, although Thader left the pitch at half time 1 goal to the good, neither side had shown signs of dominating proceedings.

Straight from kick off, Berni had the ball in the net, but his celebrations were cut short when the ref disallowed his effort for a foul on a Denia defender during the build up. Compared to previous tame encounters this season, feisty is a very apt word to describe the latest ding dong battle.

On the hour mark, Pedro Juan shot straight at Denia’s keeper Angel, although in all fairness, he did have defenders breathing down his neck. Denia sub Jonathon could only watch as his long range piledriver whistled past the post on 68 mins.

Fully deserved for all endeavours shown, Pedro Juan notched his first goal of the season on 86 mins. Receiving an inch perfect assist from Dani Lucas, he proceeded to round Angel, before firing home from an acute angle.

High drama ensued inside stoppage time, when first off, Chema made another of his vital saves, once again it was the impressive Jonathon who struck the ball with power. From the very next attack, a penalty was awarded to Denia for handball. Once again, Chema was ready for the challenge, when he magnificently pushed Sacha’s spot kick onto the post, before the ball was cleared to safety.

Then, straight up the other end, Thader’s sub Victor was faced with a 1 on 1 situation with Angel, but the youngster lacked composure by scuffing his soft shot, and the moment was lost.

Next weekend (11 or 12 Nov) Thader have an away Community league match at Eldense ‘B’, when it is hoped that the vast improvement on the pitch can continue. Visit CD Thader facebook page for further details.