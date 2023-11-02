



The former mayor of the PP of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, is one step closer to appearing before a judge after the court investigating the case against him for the crimes of fraud and embezzlement has agreed to the opening of oral trial for both charges.

He now faces a request for a sentence of three years in prison, six years of disqualification from public office and another five and a half without taking employment that involves the provision of medical services in organisations that are dependent on the Generalitat, where Currently works as a doctor.

Bascuñana is alleged to have improperly pocketed 141,031 euros from the public purse between November 2007 and December 2011, for alleged work of which investigators have found no trace.

The former mayor is the fifth PP councillor in Orihuela who has problems with Justice. In addition to the condemnation of former mayor, Luis Fernando Cartagena, for misappropriating a donation of 49,000 euros that a religious congregation he administered donated to the City Council, there is also the pending resolution of the process due to irregularities in the allocation of the Orihuela waste contract involving former mayors José Manuel Medina and Mónica Lorente.

Lorente is also awaiting sentencing is the case of the Vega Baja zonal plan where prosecutors are asking for four years and nine months in prison, and 24 and a half years of disqualification for supposedly favouring the interests of the businessman Ángel Fenoll, and of course there is also the current mayor, José Vegara , who is waiting for a date on which he will be tried for a continued crime of falsification of a commercial document as well as VAT and tax fraud.