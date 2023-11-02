



The Civil Guard has arrested a man and a woman in Los Montesinos who were transporting a bag containing hashish, marijuana and cash in their car, which they threw out of the window as they approached a police patrol.

The couple were traveling in the vicinity of Los Montesinos when, upon seeing the police checkpoint, they tried to evade the officers by turning around and throwing away the bag with drugs and money.

The incident occurred last week, as part of the Telos II Plan, where members of Torrevieja’s Public Security Unit (USECIC) were carrying out an identification device for vehicles and people.

As the agents were closing the checkpoint, they noticed a car approaching. The officers saw a plastic bag thrown onto the side of road from the driver’s window, followed by the driver attempting to evade the control.

They proceeded to identify the driver and his companion, a couple aged 35 and 19, residents of Santomera, who were already on police records due to previous drug arrests.

Inside the thrown bag, the agents found 52 grams of rock cocaine, four doses prepared for sale, 35 grams of hashish and 1,450 euros divided into bills of different values.

The couple was arrested and charged with a crime against public health for drug trafficking.