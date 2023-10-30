



Racing San Miguel CF took a point in a 1-1 draw against CD Eldense in the FFCV G8 2nd Regional 2023-24 campaign. “Racing’s 1-1 draw against CD Eldense at the Montesico Blanco saw the visitors take the lead in the first half, but Racing dominated and were able to tie the game in the second half.

“The streak of unbeaten games continues, with 12 points in the last five games,” said a club spokesperson.

CD Montesinos remain league leaders following a 1-0 win against Sporting Dolores, with Aspe bagging six without reply in a 6-0 thumping of Cox.

Results: UD Aspe 6-0 Cox; CD Montesinos 1-0 Sporting Dolores; Alguena CF 0-1 Penaraval; Racing San Miguel 1-1 CD Eldense.

Mario and Eric hat-tricks

Racing San Miguel Infantil defeated Santa Pola 8-1 away with goals from Joel, Mario (3), Pablo and Eric (3).