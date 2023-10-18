



The Valencia regional government has approved “the signing of eleven agreements of Turisme Comunitat Valenciana with the purpose of promoting the tourism sector for a global amount of 1.7 million euro”, specifically to promote musical tourism, the revitalisation of the sector, and gastronomy of the Valencian Community, as reported by the Minister of Finance and spokesperson for the Generalitat, Ruth Merino.

A million euro will go to the Association of Promoters of Large Music Festivals of the Valencian Community (Profest) to promote projects aimed at the smart festival model and to improve competitiveness.

On the other hand, collaboration agreements have been agreed with the Provincial Tourism Board of Valencia and different entities for the development of the Tourism Development and Governance Plans for the communities of Camp de Túria, l’Horta Sud, Canal de Navarrés and the Carraixet and the Ribera Consortium.

Among the objectives of these agreements, whose endowment amounts to 370.00 euro, are the development of actions to increase the quality of tourist services, the improvement of the urban and natural environment, the expansion and optimisation of spaces for public use, the diversification of the complementary offer or the awareness and involvement of the population and local agents.

Finally, agreements with València Diversitat Fundació de la Comunitat Valenciana to carry out actions to promote and disseminate ‘Gay Games’; with the Sagunto City Council for tourism promotion actions in the city; with the University of Alicante for the promotion of the gastronomic product, and with the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the University of Alicante for specific training courses for floor staff in tourist accommodation, complete the list of agreements addressed at the Consell meeting.