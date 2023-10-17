



A 62-year-old British motorcyclist has lost his life following a traffic accident that occurred on Monday in the municipality of San Miguel de Salinas. The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at km 15 on the CV-95, in the section between the Torremendo roundabout and the roundabout at the intersection with the Los Montesinos-Entrenaranjos highway.

Witnesses say that the motorcyclist seemingly crossed into the opposite lane on a bend as he attempted to overtake, colliding head-on with a car travelling in the opposite direction, driven by another Briton, who was uninjured.

Immediately after the accident, the health services of the SAMU, Local Police and Civil Traffic Guard attended the scene, but the health services were unable to do anything to save the motorcyclist’s life. Local Police from San Miguel de Salinas set up traffic control in the area until late in the afternoon, when the body was finally removed.

High traffic density

The section of road in which the accident occurred has a high traffic density, with an average passage of between ten thousand and fifteen thousand vehicles per day, and its widening has been pending for several decades. It is the main access road from the south of the Vega Baja coast to Orihuela and is also regularly used by residents of inland towns who travel to work in the coastal area.