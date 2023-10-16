



On Friday 13th October Maria and the Pink Ladies held another event in honour of International Breast Cancer Awareness month, the event was held at The Sports Bar, Flamenca Beach Commercial Centre.

The day was extremely well supported by the people of Orihuela Costa and over €1500 was raised, the coins are still being counted but the total will be announced as soon as it is available. The owner5 of the bar Alli and all her staff worked extremely hard to serve the hungry, thirsty crowd.

The money was raised from a raffle, tombola and from guessing the weight of a beautiful cake baked by Amy of Sunshine FM and won by Mary Bailey, €100 was donated by the bar.

Entertainment was provide by Dianna Daiz, Margaret McDonald, Chloe Leigh, Rebecca Holt, Valentino and Blues Brothers tribute featuring Alfie and Leigh. Simon Morton from Sunshine FM hosted the whole day.

A TV crew from Channel 5´s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun were the whole day filming for the program.

Maria would like to thank all those that came along to support the Pink Ladies, the bar owners and their staff, the artists who once again gave their time and of course all the Pink Ladies and Panthers that once again gave their time to the cause.

Maria Wilson, President Pink Ladies and AACC OrihuelaCosta