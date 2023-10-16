



Monóvar Atletico CD defeated Pinoso CF 2-1 in the 2nd round of the Nostra Cup at the Camps D’esports Santa Barbara.

Goals from Jordi and Juan Jaime put Monóvar into the hat for the third round draw under coach Roberto Alfonso.

CF Atlético Algorfa defeated Almoradi 2-1 in the 2nd round of the Nostra Cup at the Juan Carlos stadium.

Monte Riding High

CD Montesinos, who had no fixture at the weekend, sit at the top of the FFCV G8 2nd Regional table on 15 points, remaining undefeated after 5 games in the 2023-24 campaign.

CD Cox are in second place on 10 points, with CF Sporting Albatera third (10 pts), and Aspe UD A fourth (10 pts).

Guardamar Soccer CD A (fifth 9 pts), UDF Sax (sixth 9pts), CD Eldense C (seventh 9pts) and CF Rafal (eighth 7pts) completes the top eight.