



Santa Pola town hall is about to release a bidding and application process for residents of the municipality, including Gran Alacant, to apply for one of the urban allotments about to be released.

More information can be obtained now from the town hall, before the deadline for submitting applications opens from October 23 to 31.

All adults registered in Santa Pola and who are up to date with the payment of tax obligations with the City Council may choose to use the plots, so long as a few other conditions are met, including not owning agricultural land or another allotment, not having been banned before, and a couple of other minor points they will clarify at the town hall.

The price for occupying the plots will be €50 per year, and it is up to the successful bidder to process the registration of the water supply contract with Hidraqua.

The request can be made through the general registry or electronically, and the ordinance is posted on the municipal website, santapola.es, so that you can see the instance and the requirements.