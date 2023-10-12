



More than 3,000 national and international competitors have now registered to participate in the next edition of Gran Carrera del Mediterráneo, which will take place on Sunday, November 12, combining running and paddleboarding in a single sporting event.

The competition is divided into two tests. The V Gran Carrera del Mediterráneo 21K race will start from the city of Alicante, at the doors of the Provincial Palace, and will run parallel to the coast through such emblematic enclaves as El Palmeral Park, the beaches of Urbanova, Arenales del Sol and Carabassí, and the Santa Pola Lighthouse.

In total, the 21-kilometre race will be run by 80% national competitors, while the remaining 20% ​​come from abroad, and 25% will be represented by women.

The other modality will test the skills of the competitors on a piece of wood, stood in the sea, sweeping it, commonly known as SUP. In V Gran Carrera del Mediterráneo SUP Race, the race will be run over the sea in several modalities. Athletes will be able to choose between different categories, from SUB 8 to Elite Great Kahuna +60.

In the specific case of the Elite / sub-18, the test will have a 13-kilometre route by sea from Urbanova Beach (Alicante), passing through Arenales del Sol and ending at Varadero beach (Santa Pola).

The rest of the modalities will carry out their tests on Varadero beach, including the most popular, the Rookie, of a recreational and non-competitive nature. Additionally, as a novelty this year, the Elite category with an inflatable board has been incorporated.

Alicante promotes this initiative that each year brings together a greater number of participants and which stands out especially for the uniqueness and beauty of its routes. The president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, has described the event as ” first level” and has pointed out that it has “an important return for the province.”

Pérez has also highlighted the Provincial Council’s determined commitment to “sport as a tourist component in the promotional field, but above all, thinking about our athletes, organisations, clubs and all those who give their all, day after day”, so that the sports offer is part of our provincial calendar”.

This event also includes the Feria del Corredor in the gardens of the Provincial Palace, a space in which various complementary activities will be carried out, open to the general public, on Friday the 10th and Saturday the 11th November as a preview.