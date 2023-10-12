



P.I.O.C has recently celebrated it’s first birthday. After what had seemed an eternity, with documents going backwards and forwards to Madrid to get the party registered, it was finally approved at the end of September 2022, but even then, we had to find out via the Spanish media of “a new political party for Orihuela Costa”.

Then it was full steam ahead to recruit members and then to create a list of candidates to contest the municipal elections, with even more bureaucracy, form filling. Then finally Saturday 27th May in the courts of Orihuela, all P.I.O.C candidates and reserves were registered.

Leading up to the elections there were the usual bemoaners, with lots of false statements being made. Then P.I.O.C had to compete against the main parties with their unlimited funds and personnel, but against all these odds the party won the battle of Orihuela Costa.

It was victorious in 5 of the area’s 6 polling stations and a close second behind PP in the other.

Overall, P.I.O.C we had more votes than all the other parties combined, which really shook the local political class, many of whom had been ready to write us off, and now P.I.O.C is the only legitimate voice on the Coast.

Still some way off, the next elections is Sunday 30th May 2027, so just under 4 years of planning and hard work ahead of us to build on the great result, but how can you help?

Shown below is a list of what you need to do; there can be no more sitting on the fence enjoying the free ride, so don’t just sit back and do nothing. A little effort from us all will bring Independence several steps closer.