



From October 19 to the 22, at IFA-Fira Alacant there will be an event where you will be able to discover the latest trends in furniture, equipment and decoration for the home.

The 29th FIRAHOGAR Home Furnishings, Equipment and Decoration Show will open its doors on October 19. The fair, which this year will last for four days, offers different possibilities through the many businesses exhibiting their top quality products at the best prices, including furniture and interior design, lighting, kitchens, outdoors, services with many tradesmen, associations and even official bodies. This year there will be an exhibition of 13,000 square metres where you can find all the new products from the 50 exhibiting firms.

This event, which began in 1993, has established itself in the province as the event of reference in terms of everything necessary for the home, therefore the acceptance by the public and exhibitors has been growing year after year.

This year FIRAHOGAR has new features: the participation of Almoradí ‘Ciudad del Mueble’, one extra exhibition day and free admission for visitors.

In this edition, Almoradí ‘Ciudad del Mueble’, will be present, with firms that will be present through Almoradí’s town hall, the aim is to promote the importance of the sector in the province. If Almoradí is renowned in the province, it is for its furniture and the entire home sector.

The event attracts all types of public, from those interested in new trends in home fashion to those looking for bargains in furniture and decoration.

The fair is open from 10:00 to 21:00 and admission is free. #FIRAHOGAR