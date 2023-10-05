



Over two years, that is how long the residents’ association of Cabo Roig and Lomas estimate that the railing at one of the busiest promenades in Orihuela Costa has been in a dangerous state. The storms and the high humidity have corroded the Playa Flamenca railing to such an extent that much of it has already been badly corroded. In order to prevent falls and accidents, the council has had to install temporary fences to replace the removed sections.

The PP-Vox government team says that they are aware of the problem and confirm that they are seeking a budget to repair and replace the damaged sections.

The previous councillor of Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera (Cs), confirmed the lack of stating that the liquidation of the last budget and the enormous increase in electricity rates stopped this and other projects from being carried out.