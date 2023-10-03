



This year, 2023, marks the 10th anniversary of the official presentation of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain Association, which took place at the Madrid International Tourism Fair, FITUR, in 2013.

As this presentation there were 14 villages which started this project, among them Mojácar as one of the founding municipalities.

A great deal of enthusiasm and a lot of effort, by everyone, believing in the project and backing it, have made it possible that today the association is proud to have 111 municipalities in the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain network.

All of them represent a highlighting of the importance of the conservation, the traditions and the history of many of our country’s municipalities. The Most Beautiful Villages in Spain brand is a national and international quality stamp.

Mojácar Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, accompanied by members of his government team: Noemí Linares, Culture councillor; María Gracia Alarcón, Tourism councillor, and the Junta de Andalucía delegate for Tourism, Culture and Sport, José Vélez, raised the most beautiful villages flag following the reading of a manifesto by the Mayor, in which he highlighted quality services in regard to education, health and opportunities for economic development.

Nor did he forget the problematic access to housing as one of the most worrying problems: “We must accept that without these requisites it is very difficult to establish and increase the population in a rural world. Fiscal incentives for entrepreneurs must be promoted, and of course, connectivity must be a priority so that economic development is a reality”, affirmed Francisco García.

As every year, all the villages included in this association’s network celebrate a day of festivities, but also of recognition to remember the problem of the smallest villages and the rural world, as well as to call for solutions and support in their determination to safeguard their traditions.