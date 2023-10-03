



Unfortunately, because of ongoing maintenance work in the central stage area of Zenia Boulevard, the International Breast Cancer Fundraiser scheduled to take place on Friday 6 October will not take place. The entertainers have all been cancelled along with the music and dignitaries.

The Pink Ladies will still be in attendance in Zenia Boulevard though, by the London Square, where they will set up a stall from which they will have charity items for sale, take donations and offer their usual cancer screening services.

Maria and her Pink Ladies will also be available for advice and an informal chat with those in need. Please go along and offer your support.

It is hoped that an alternative date and venue will be found to hold the event later in the month.