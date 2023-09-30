



Studio 32 Musical Theatre Group are delighted to present one of three charity donations from the show, Hello Dolly, performed earlier this year. The photo shows Lonee Hopwood and Linda Daniel handing over a cheque to Jennifer Welsh, committee member for the Elche Childrens Care Home charity.

ECH have 24 children aged between 12 and 17 and the money donated was used to get the children out and about during the long summer holidays. S32 also gave donations to AAN San Fulgencio and SATS.

After a short summer break Studio Thirty learned that the Cardinal Beluga Theatre, San Fulgencio would be undergoing major works until the end of the year. This meant a change to their November show, The Pajama Game, which will now be performed at the Cardinal Beluga Theatre San Fulgencio in May 2024. Instead, S32 will ppresent The Studio 32 West End Party on Saturday 25th, Tuesday 28th, Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th November at the Cultural Centre Benijofar.

You can purchase tickets for this show at the following outlets, all of whom have very kindly agreed to sell tickets on our behalf. The Post Room Dona Pepa, Cards and More (Jason) Urbanisation La Marina, The Post Room Benijofar and Q Tech (near Goyas Restaurant) Quesada. Tickets for this show will be priced at 10 euros.

We, at Studio 32, look forward to seeing you in November at The Cultural Centre Benijofar.