



A 26-year-old man was arrested in Elche for allegedly breaking a restraining order that was in place preventing him from going near a woman.

Although the incident happened in late August, the police have only offered the details this week, revealing that during a random check of a vehicle officers noticed that two occupants of a car were acting with a “very nervous” attitude.

The officers therefore checked the documentation and profiles of the two people, a man and a woman, and discovered that a restraining order was in place preventing the man, who was the passenger in the car, approaching a woman, who was the driver.

The man was therefore arrested and placed at the disposal of the duty court.