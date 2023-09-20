



Who doesn’t love a croquette? That fluffy mashed potato, with mixed accompaniment, surrounded in a crispy shell, served with a drink to wash it down as you savour the taste and texture of what is both familiar and unique, and that is precisely the experience Guardamar del Segura will offer when the town hosts the first Croquette Week.

The Departments of Tourism and Economic Promotion, in collaboration with the Association of Restaurateurs of Guardamar, have organised the event, which will take place between the 2nd and 8th of October.

A whole 7 days of crispy, fluffy joy, to taste a wide variety of croquettes at a price of just 3 euro for both your little snack and a drink.

Not only that, if you’re tempted to try multiple dishes, and let’s face it, we all will be, if you sample enough, you will be entered into a raffle for lunch or dinner at participating restaurants, which doesn’t necessarily have to include croquettes.

You need to download an app for your mobile phone to be eligible for the prize, where you can also find out about the participating restaurants.

The website is guardamarturismo.com, and whilst you ponder over the delights on offer, you can join us in wondering, is a hashbrown technically a croquette?