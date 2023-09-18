



ELCHE Dream CF A and Racing San Miguel contested an 11 goal thriller in the Lliga Valencia 2nd Regional G8 with Elche running out 7-4 winners.

Rafal and UD Aspe took a point apiece in a goalless draw. Cox and Monovar Atletico also proved to be goalless in a 0-0 draw.

UD La Coca-Aspense A drew 2-2 against visitors CF Sporting Albatera.

Saba and Azzedine netted for visitors Sporting at the Las Fuentes Municipal Stadium in Aspe to take a well earned point.

“It was a very hard fought and valuable draw by CF Sporting Albatera, who achieved a 2-2 result,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Guardamar Soccer CD A bagged three goals away at Sporting Dolores in a 3-0 victory.