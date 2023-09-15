



A friend of the family called the Civil Guard to notify them of the attack.

A woman has been murdered in her home, in the La Ciñuelica urbanisation in Punta Prima, Orihuela Costa and, according to all indications, her death was at the hands of her partner. Both people are in their 70’s and 80’s and foreigners. According to early report, a call was made to the Civil Guard early on Friday morning by a friend who gave them details of the attack.

At around 7:40 a.m., the Civil Guard received a call from an individual who brought to their attention a possible case of gender violence in an urbanisation in Orihuela Costa. This person went to the property at the request of the owner and with the intention of helping him surrender, after what happened.

Apparently, everything points to a knife attack following an argument between the two which was the trigger.

The victim is a 76-year-old British woman and her partner, an 82-year-old Norwegian, has been arrested for the alleged attack.

The Guardia Civil has confirmed that there were no previous complaints of abuse or any other history that would suggest that the woman was in danger.

The Civil Guard has reported the incident to the Torrevieja guard courts and a judicial commission has moved to the house, with the coroner, to proceed to remove the body. The man has been transferred to the Command headquarters where he would be giving a statement regarding the incident.

Civil Guard agents have sealed the house while they collect evidence.

Last March, also in Orihuela Costa, in Lomas de Cabo Roig, the first fatal case of gender violence of 2023 occurred in the province. The victim was also a British citizen. In that case, the attacker attempted to escape without success.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.