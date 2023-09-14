



The urban cleaning team from Orihuela has descended on the coast this week, for a targeted campaign to clean up the Orihuela Costa.

Communal rubbish bins have been cleaned in La Zenia, street swept, including hotspots like Calle del Carmen and Paseo del Mar in La Zenia, Avda. de las Adelfas in Campoamor, calles Vicente Blasco Ibáñez and Emilia Pardo Bazan in Aguamarina, and the waste collection truck has been picking up large waste from Avda Londres in Mirador de los Altos, which was left clean on Monday and was once again full of rubbish.

The town hall, and the workers who carried out the task, now hope the residents will do their bit to keep the streets clean, by consulting the rules for how and when to deposit rubbish, and if you have large items contact the waste collection service first to obtain instructions as to when to leave it out.

All information can be obtained form the town hall, or the official website, Orihuela.es