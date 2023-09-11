



SC Torrevieja CF ‘B’ defeated Bigastro CF 2-0 in the 3rd division FFCV with goals from Kevin and Sebas in the opening game of their 2023-24 season.

“Our reserve team, in just its second season, opened their campaign with a well deserved win against Bigastro CF in the new Third FFCV.

“We have total confidence in the team, because they improved in the final stretch of last season which they have consolidated in the pre-season. Bravery, courage and humility, persist, resist and never give up,” said a club statement

UD Aspe suffered a 3-1 home defeated against CD Montesinos in the opening fixture of the FFCV second division G8 2023-24 campaign.

Hosts Aspe took the lead, with Monte hitting back following two goals from Manu and Anderson getting on the scoresheet.

San Miguel also suffered defeat against Rafal, losing 2-1. Guardamar Soccer suffered a 1-0 home loss against Elche Dream.

CF Algorfa bagged four goals in a 4-1 rout against UD La Coca-Aspense with Esteve, Jesus and Yaray getting amongst the goals for Algorfa.

Meanwhile, in the first round of the Nostra Cup competition, CF Atlético Algorfa defeated CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo 6-1.