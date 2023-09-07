



The Consell new delegate in Alicante, Agustina Esteve, a former Torrevieja councillor, has met with the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, to address the different investments and projects by the Generalitat in the town.

The meeting represents her first round of contacts with mayors, councillors and representatives of social and economic groups in the province. Esteve said that she wanted the first meeting her appointment to the Consell to be with Torrevieja because she was a councillor in this municipality between 2007 and 2019.

At the meeting Esteve highlighted the “commitment” and “total collaboration” of the Generalitat and its president, Carlos Mazón to the investments that Torrevieja needs and, showing her “absolute willingness” to transfer to the different departments of the Valencian Government, the needs of its council.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón, thanked Agustina Esteve for choosing Torrevieja as the first municipality she visited adding that this is “further proof of the relevant role” that Torrevieja and the entire Vega Baja will have in the new period of cooperation that has opened in the Generalitat with Carlos Mazón as president.

Dolón also said that this is the first person from Torrevieja to hold this position of responsibility, declaring that Agustina Esteve has, after the meeting, a perfect knowledge of the needs of the municipality in various areas such as Social Welfare, Education, Infrastructures and Health.