



José María Pérez Sánchez, the current mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, and a farmer since he was 16 years of age, has been elected by the 400 members of Surinver, one of the most powerful agricultural cooperatives in Eastern Spain, is it’s new President.

He did so following a statement by lawyers representing the municipal council that it is “legally compatible” with him also holding the position of mayor

The former president of the organisation, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, Antonio Fuentes, was forced to resign a few weeks ago due to the lack of confidence of the members in his management, the complicated situation of the cooperative and the direction it was taking.

Following his resignation, several partners contacted Pérez Sánchez asking that he filled the vacant position, in order to provide stability and regain the confidence of farmers, workers and customers.

The mayor, who is also a farmer and who has been a member of the Pilareño cooperative since he was 16 years old, explained that he has decided to take on the post because he could not sit idly by while they asked for help to revive the cooperative: “As I have always said I’m a farmer first.”

However, at the same time, he said that he does not have “a magic wand”, for which he has asked for the collaboration of all the members.