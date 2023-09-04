



The National Police have arrested a Moroccan fugitive in Cox who is wanted in his country for a crime of homicide.

Through the Interpol Spain National Central Office, a request for assistance was received for the search and arrest of the man on whom an International Detention Order for Extradition (OID) had been issued by the Moroccan authorities after he received a life sentence for a murder committed in 2012.

Authorities believed that he could be hiding in the province of Alicante, with investigations finally leading officers from the Alicante Provincial Police Station to a property in Cox.

The agents focused the search on the home of the fugitive where a police raid was carried out that resulted in his arrest.

The 38-year-old man was wanted for a murder that was committed in 2012 in the Moroccan city of Nador. The detainee, along with two other people, were the perpetrators of an attack with stones that caused the death of a child. The two other convicted men admitted their guilt, alleging that they had thrown stones at the victim because he was trying to steal a goat and accusing the detainee of having thrown the stone that finally caused the victim’s death.

The many was made available to the Central Court of Instruction Five of the National Court, the body in charge of carrying out the procedures for his subsequent extradition.