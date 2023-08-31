



Before we get to the current state of affairs with the proposed revival of Monarch Airlines, the headline does not refer to the history of this once popular flying legend, we are not delving deep into the history, but rather the progress this month, this week, and even today, and so, if you, like many, are looking forward with excitement to their return, don’t pack your suitcase just yet.

Last week, Monday 21 August to be exact, we posed the question, “Could Monarch Airlines Return to Alicante?”, as we, with considerable excitement, jumped onboard with the prospect of the teased but quietly announced return of Monarch Airlines.

This week, on Tuesday, we admit to being utterly disappointed by the release of their new logo and flying colours, ditching the crown, and becoming purple with a dull letter “M”, underlined, as their new motif. We did get some criticism for our disappointment and negativity (which we freely admitted in the article), but aside from the fact we wanted a return to the Monarch we know and loved, we also pointed out that such rebranding design may have cost a lot of money. Money that could, perhaps, have been spent on something like a plane.

Two days later, Thursday to be exact, Monarch Airlines have run out of money, and so their relaunch is halted.

A statement read, “It is with immense regret that we announce today that we have been forced to put the brakes on our process to relaunch Monarch. This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, however since taking over the business two weeks ago we have drawn close to exhausted the start-up funding provided to us far more rapidly than anticipated”.

However, all is not lost, as later that day a new statement was published, which read, “We have been approached with new options to continue launching Monarch. We hope to bring more positive news to you shortly. Monarch’s Chairman is to step down and be replaced with immediate effect. We are working tirelessly and will continue to do so. Thank you to all those who have supported our relaunch and rebranding process so far.”

Although details are yet to be released, according to the press office, the new chairman is an “industry veteran”.

No doubt, to be continued…