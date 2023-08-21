



Having gone bankrupt in 2017, and deeply missed by many passengers flying to the Costa Blanca, the airline media sector has been buzzing with the potential return of a classic or the air, Monarch Airlines.

A new website has been set up, letsmonarch.co.uk, which doesn’t yet give too much information away, other than the promise, “We’re working hard building a brand new Monarch, just for you”, with an invitation to follow them on Instagram and Twitter, @letsmonarch, where already they have had to warn of potential scams, detailing how they are not giving anything away in terms of prizes, and you should only follow their official pages.

The website does state how Monarch Airlines Limited and Monarch Holidays Limited are incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company numbers 14600586 and 14600581, set up earlier this year, so progress has been made through official channels already, although industry experts state that they have yet to file any information in an attempt to obtain an Air Operator’s Certificate.

Whether we will see Monarch flying to Alicante airport remains to be seen, and we have to bear in mind that the slots they once occupied are already filled by other carriers, as well as it being an increasingly packed sky, but there is no doubt that if they were return and at a standard they had before, they would be the first choice for many a passenger, price permitting.