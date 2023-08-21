



The Guardia Civil has investigated the person in charge of a company and denounced another for a crime of food fraud against consumers. The proceedings have been made available to the Investigating Court No. 4 of Torrevieja.

More than 34,000 kilos of food have been withdrawn from the market, most of it stored in two warehouses in an industrial estate in Torrevieja, destined for the Spanish and Portuguese markets, which did not meet the conditions for human consumption, and that could have created a public health problem.

Officers acting on information located two industrial buildings in Torrevieja, belonging to the investigated companies. In these, they found the expired food products, some with manipulated best-before dates, and other products in a poor state of preservation, which were destined to be distributed between Spain and Portugal. In addition, the existence of two other establishments was found in the towns of Coslada (Madrid) and Marbella (Málaga), belonging to one of the companies and where the same irregularities were committed.

Subsequent inspections were carried out in the other identified locations, yielding similar results. The manager of one of the establishments is facing charges for a crime related to food fraud. In addition, complaints have been made to the other investigated company for administrative infractions, handed over to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Water of the Generalitat Valenciana to deal with.