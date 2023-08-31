



The Councillor responsible for the Local Polic in Santa Pola, Ana Blasco, has announced that two dogs will be joining the officers on patrol for the fiestas, specifically to detect drugs.

The government approved the transfer of the two dogs to the council who will accompany their human colleagues especially trained in the routines and protocols for drug controls using dogs, after the humans attended a specialist training course in Burgos. Those officers also acquired the necessary qualifications to train other officers in the same protocols.

Ana Blasco commented, “we continue to expand the means of work for our Local Police, after having recently incorporated a drone that allows us to provide greater security in our municipality.”