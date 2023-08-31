



Officers from the Guardia Civil removed more than 1,900 counterfeit Japanese brand batteries from the market, during an operation against counterfeiting and smuggling carried out in a company in Crevillente. The company has been reported and could face the closure of the premises and a fine of up to 1,750,000 euro.

The investigation took place when the Guardia Civil, through information from the Central Fiscal and Border Analysis and Investigation Unit (UCAIFF) and the Teruel Fiscal and Border Detachment, became aware of the possible irregularities carried out by a commercial company in Crevillente.

The Tax and Border Patrol (PAFIF) of Santa Pola began an investigation and found out that this company was seemingly selling counterfeit batteries of a well-known brand, which caused economic damage to the brand and a “risk” for consumers.

In addition, this company was related to five other companies that allegedly operated in the same way as the one under investigation.

As a result of the findings, officers carried out six inspections in the investigated companies, all of them in Crevillente. In the searches, 1,961 suspected counterfeit batteries were seized.

Due to these facts, the investigated company was denounced under Organic Law 12/1995, of December 12, on Smuggling Suppression, and Royal Decree 106/2008, of February 1, on batteries and accumulators and the environmental management of their waste, notifying the competent bodies.

Those responsible for administrative violations of contraband may face the closure of the establishment or the suspension of the exercise of the activity. In addition, incorrect waste management can lead to fines of up to 1,750,000 euro.

The Guardia Civil has warned that acquiring this type of counterfeit objects can pose a “risk” to the health of consumers, since they are manufactured with heavy metals such as lead, cadmium or mercury and, since they are counterfeits, “there is no type of quality control in its manufacturing”.