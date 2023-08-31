



Out of more than 12,000 hospitality venues in more then 140 coastal municipalities in Andalusia, the Valencian Community, Catalonia and the Region of Murcia, a total of 9 establishments have been awarded for their commitment to sustainability on the Spanish coasts as a result of their participation in the fourth edition of the “Movimiento Banderas Verdes” green flag campaign, and the ‘II Barómetro sobre la sostenibilidad hostelera de nuestras costas’ barometer of hospitality sustainability, organised by the non-profit entity in charge of managing the recycling of glass packaging waste in Spain, Ecovidrio.

One such recognition was handed to a restaurant in our local area, specifically in San Pedro del Pinatar in Murcia, where the restaurant ‘El Rubio 360º’ has been awarded for recycling all fractions and using returnable containers, its tablecloths and cloth napkins and reducing the generation of plastic waste and having water sources.

In the Valencian Community the ‘Hydra’ restaurant, located in Calpe, has been awarded for using local products, its own organic garden, fish from the nearby markets of Calpe, Jávea, Dénia, and Santa Pola; and the ‘Casa Montaña’ restaurant, which has stood out for being the first Spanish company to obtain the Tourism Sustainability Certificate.

The barometer on hospitality sustainability on the Mediterranean coast by Ecovidrio concludes that almost 8 out of 10 establishments in the coastal areas with the highest tourist concentration in Spain already apply sustainability measures in management of their businesses.

Thus, the implementation of sustainability measures in more than 12,000 hospitality establishments in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and Andalusia increases by 13.5% more than in 2022 and gives a global sustainability index of 7.7 points out of 10 to the hotel industry on the coast (6.8 points out of 10 in 2022).

Specifically, Catalonia is the region that has grown the most compared to 2022, almost 24%, and obtains a sustainability index of 8.7 out of 10. It is followed by the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands, which obtain 7.6; Andalusia a 7.4 and the Region of Murcia a 7.3.

According to the entity, energy consumption is once again the sustainability lever best managed by hoteliers (9 out of 10), followed by water consumption (8.7 out of 10) and waste management (7.9 out of 10).