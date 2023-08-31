



After the summer we’ve been having, it feels very strange to be thinking about a Christmas show, but here are members of Adapt Theatre Group having our first read through of this year’s winter spectacular.

It does seem early but time flies, especially when you’re having as much fun as we will be! The script is now finalised and we’re all getting down to learning our lines, although we might wait until it’s a bit cooler for the singing and dancing!

For more information about the ADAPT Theatre group contact Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com or visit our website: https://adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com