



Carlos Mazón, the president of the Generalitat took part in the presentation of trophies at the end of La Vuelta’s 5th stage that took place between Morella and Burriana

During the ceremony he spoke about the economic and promotional impact of hosting one of the stages of the Cycling Tour of Spain in the Valencian Community.

He highlighted the economic benefits generated by each overnight stay for the cycling teams that took part in the event, which adds to the important promotional value that the competition represents at a European and international level, where it is followed by millions of spectators .

The head of the Consell has also stated that “the Vuelta adores the province of Castellón” where “mythical stages” have been held. He said that thanks to the Vuelta “today all of Europe knows where Burriana is”.