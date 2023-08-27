



Tomás Moreno, the spokesperson of Asociación de vecinos Cabo Roig y Lomas-Orihuela Costa writes of the sense of enormous disappointment and frustration felt by the residents of the coast, at the situation they are living through, which he describes as ‘The worst summer in it’s history,’ as a consequence of municipal paralysis and inaction.

And it seems to be little better just down the road in Torrevieja where “serious breaches” by Acciona, the company in charge of garbage collection, which now absorbs a quarter of the entire municipal budget, is failing to meet almost all control indicators, repeatedly and seriously.

And just when we thought we had seen the back of Covid-19, the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela has decided to strengthen it’s sanitary control measures as a result of the “significant increase” in patients admitted with the virus.

There are currently 30 patients hospitalised with the disease. As such the hospital has once again made the use of masks mandatory as well as restricting access to the hospital to a single companion.