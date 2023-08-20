



Fourteen people were rescued on Thursday morning after they were found by a fishing boat off the coast of Torrevieja. They had been in the water, wearing lifejackets, since Wednesday and included a woman, a seven-year-old girl and a young baby, who was placed in the remains of a plastic petrol can.

A question about mining in the final challenge of the fourth and last Grand Prix semi-final, (It’s a Knockout’), broadcast on Monday night on TVE, sparked anger as it led to the elimination of Los Montesinos, and we now learn that the new Infant and Primary School Number 20, Dehesa de Campoamor de Orihuela, that the government promised to have ready for the new school year, on 11 September, is now unlikely to open until 2024 after the building plot changed for the fourth time.