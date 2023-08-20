



With the support of the French Gendarmerie, the Guardia Civil has been able to carry out the arrest of two 25-year-old men wanted by the German police for homicide, and another two, aged 40 and 47 years, the subject of an arrest warrant from a Romanian court for smuggling and money laundering.

The Civil Guard has acted on European arrest or extradition orders from different European countries. Those arrested, all wanted by either the German or the Romanian courts, have been placed at the disposal of the National Court of Madrid.

Civil Guard sources explained that in order to guarantee public safety in Torrevieja, due to the increase in the number of tourists, security personnel have been increased, with the collaboration, in this case, of police officers of the French Gendarmerie.

Thanks to this deployment, between the months of June and July, 4 individuals have been located and arrested on whom European Arrest and Surrender or extradition Orders (OEDEs) were pending.

The first of the detainees, a 25-year-old man, who was wanted by the German judicial authorities for the crime of homicide, who was arrested along with his brother, the latter being charged with the crime of violation of civil status.

The second, another 25-year-old man, was arrested for attempted murder and another for drug trafficking in Germany. In this case, he had a 15-year prison sentence pending with the German authorities.

On July 12 and 13, two other people aged 40 and 47 were arrested. This time, wanted by the Romanian judicial authorities for smuggling and money laundering.

All four of those fugitives arrested in different operations this summer had previously found refuge in Torrevieja and its surroundings.