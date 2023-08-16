



The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, held a meeting with the President of the Royal Spanish Gymnastics Federation, Jesús Carballo, and with the President of the Valencian Community Gymnastics Federation, Concepción Rico.

The meeting, held at the Palau la Generalitat, takes place in the days prior to the celebration of the 40th edition of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship, which will take place from August 23 to 27 at Feria Valencia and in which the 14 individual places and the five teams that will participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In this qualifying match for the Olympic event, the biggest international sporting event of the year in this discipline, 24 teams and 88 individual gymnasts from 62 countries will participate.

The Valencian Community is one of the regions with the highest number of rhythmic gymnastics licences, since in 2022 they reached 2,710, which demonstrates the potential of both the athletes and the Valencian gymnastics clubs.

This sport modality is the fourth most practiced discipline among girls and adolescents in Spain.