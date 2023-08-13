



The new Minister of Health, Marciano Gómez, has flatly ruled out any reversion of the Torrevieja Health Authority, back into the hands of private management.

We are not considering reversing the path back to private health again”, said Gómez, who pointed out that it would not be a good strategy in a number of areas, particularly for “personnel, working conditions… it would be difficult, ” he said.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Tourism sector want to postpone the start of the school year because of the high temperatures that will almost certainly be experienced by students in their classrooms and in order to boost holiday reservations in its resorts.

The sector believes that the month of September could be extremely productive for the industry if families did not have to take their children to school while the current good weather continues.