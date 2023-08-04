



Just 300 people turned up to the Pinatar Arena last Wednesday to see these two Segunda A teams fight out a goalless draw just ten days before the start of their respective league campaigns.

Newly promoted Alcorcon. From the Madrid region, have added just one signing to their playing squad during the closed season with Artola the only new face. The franjiverdes, meanwhile, had three new signings on show in the starting eleven, San Román, Álex Martín and Aleix Febas.

The first half was dominated by Elche’s possession and the Alcorcon defence, although the only real opportunity fell to the Madrid outfit when an Elche mistake allowed Javi Lara to sneak in with just San Román to beat, but the Benidorm goalkeeper was on his game, snuffing out Lara’s weak attempt.

Elche’s best efforts came from the right, and they too had just one meaningful effort with Jesús Ruiz doing well to save a point-blank effort from Josan.

After the break, Beccacece fielded a side much more akin to the eleven likely to start in the League with the entry of the Argentine Boyé, Ponce and Lautaro, keeping the midfield trio and the central defenders, and it was a much better performance from the side in green.

The only Alcorcon opportunities came from set pieces, with Elche’s final chance a free kick that sailed over ‘The Potters’ (yes that really is Alcorcon’s nickname) goal.