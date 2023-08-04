



“Orihuela offers quality beaches, both for residents and visitors,” the words of Councillor Mestre following the weekly analysis of the municipality’s beaches that has stated that both the quality and the appearance of the water is “excellent”.

The study is part of the periodic testing carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition. The Councillor pointed out that “Orihuela offers quality beaches, both for residents and visitors” and that these controls “serve to guarantee optimal conditions for bathing”.

The results of the analysis also indicate that the appearance of the sand on the beaches of Punta Prima, Cala Estaca, La Caleta, Aguamarina and Barranco Rubio is “good” while in Mil Palmeras, Cala Mosca, Cala Cerrada, Cala Bosque , Cala Capitán and La Glea it is “excellent”.

Mestre has highlighted “the work that is being carried out in a coordinated manner by the different departments in order to maintain the levels of water and sand quality compared to last year.”

Meanwhile results of the spillage reported last week at Playa la Caleta, that resulted in a section of the beach being taped off, are still not known.

The matter was raised by the Lomas and Cabo Roig Neighborhood Association, suggesting a possible leak in a pipe.

In a comment at www.theleader.info, reader J Briggs wrote, Interestingly, residents in Calle Mira & Calle Hita area, that runs parallel to Canada de las Estacas channel, and that leads onto this beach, have had issues for a number of years with flow of waste water and sewage from their properties.

That channel has not been maintained for well over a decade, land under pavements has disappeared with storms and tree roots getting into the waste pipes which perhaps causing leaks to run to the beach.”

Meanwhile, the Orihuela Costa Independence Party (PIOC) also points to a pipeline that is located upstream, in Villamartín, close to the golf course, where work is pending to replace a pipe damaged during the 2019 Dana, with a grant from the Sewerage Renovation Funds.

At the moment the Council is asking for bathers to respect the area where the spillage is located, which, for now, has been cordoned off, to remain calm and to wait for results of the tests which will provide more information.