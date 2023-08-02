



The end of stadiums!

A very sad story reported recently, which in my mind demonstrates the selfishness and self-interest that seems to dominate today’s society, where a wife is taken to court for harassment for continuously telephoning her husband who is with friends watching a football match, between Chelsea and Manchester City.

The football match, it would appear, was more important than his wife of thirty years. Surely if you are receiving constant calls from the person you have elected to live with, they are more important than watching a game that will soon come to an end and be a memory.

The lady in question, Joanne Healey 59, from Merseyside, it is said to like a drink, then in my opinion she needed support and comfort, not a court case where she is penalised with one hundred hours of community service and a monetary fine for constantly interrupting her husband’s game.

It is reported that the one hundred- and twenty-year-old Chelsea Football Club wishes to spend two billion pounds to increase its Stamford Bridge Stadium capacity, of forty-one thousand, by fifty percent to total sixty thousand.

In doing so, it is ravaging the lives of pensioners and war veterans who are furious for being forced out of their homes in Fulham, West London.

The Club wishes to buy, for the expansion of its facilities, the land and their homes from the Sir Oswald Stoll Foundation, which was formed after the First World War for the disabled, and which is adjacent to the clubs’ premises.

Whilst these negotiations are going on, in the West of the United States, the writers and filmmakers in Hollywood are on strike, seeking guarantees that their incomes will not be affected by the development of ‘AI’, which I understand, and so do they, is a system that could imitate their work genre making them redundant.

I am sure Chelsea has thought this through, how long before clubs will have virtual games using this technology, where footballers will be pensioned off, large stadiums will be giant white elephants from the past, decaying while analyses are taking place to find a use for them.

To be more explicit people are basically lazy, if that was not true then the washing would still be being done on a scrubbing board.

Nintendo produced ‘W i i ’ , a DVD which allowed two people to play competitive sports games using the TV as a monitor.

The programme exists today for the ‘AI’ technology to be brought into your own living space where it will be possible, for a fee, to run your own virtual team, in a pretend stadium, and have exciting competitive games with your neighbours, in the luxury of your own environment.

This way of playing football will be exhilarating to watch as an actual game, and of course far cheaper to produce than a real match…

Let’s go by Train!

A special occasion and it is party time in Bristol, and for two of the couples to attend, one pair going by train from Essex the other two flying in from Alicante.

Logic would say the couple going the furthest would be paying more than the other. However, the opposite was true by more than double – that is right one hundred and sixty Euros against three hundred and forty pounds which converts to about three hundred and eighty of the European currency.

Network Rail is a limited company owned by the Government, which incidentally has changed its name four-time times since 2004. It is a subsidiary which is responsible for the infrastructure of the railways, its income is derived from the companies operating freight and passenger services on its facility.

One would think as the owners of the rail lines their employees would use the structure when travelling on company business. However, it is reported, last year, because of cost, company staff did not go by rail, instead they purchased more than two thousand six hundred tickets to travel by air, 985 were for flights in the UK and 1622 for international journeys, that is equal to 32 visits abroad every week.

I know nothing about organising a railway but cannot but wonder why its staff needed to go abroad so many times on company business, or were they jollies, (that is being nasty) but it is obvious they do not have a clue of how to reduce the cost of operating the rail lines.

Maybe, one problem is the boss of Paddington Station, Michelle Handforth, lives in Aberdeen and is entitled, at company expense, to travel backwards and forwards by plane. It’s just not possible to make that up!

Uncomfortable:

Transgender people are frequently in the news, and forgive me for being a little boring with this article. It is similar to other events where a male pretends/wants to be in the opposite sex or perhaps just view them and wanders into female changing rooms for this purpose.

Ann Coombes, 65, was previously in the news when she made a fuss and called an employee of a hotel ‘transphobic’ and other inappropriate names, also saying she needed to be educated to accept transgender ways, all because the operative would not pass over the keys to Coombes, for the female changing rooms.

More recently the sixty-five-year-old volunteered as an official at the British Summer Swimming Championships, being held in Sheffield at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

Parents complained and raised concerns over a transgender pool official who was walking through the teenage girls changing rooms causing the youngsters who were getting changed to feel uncomfortable.

The swimming authorities brought a stop to the walk through by making it a changing room for swimmers only.

I know very little about Ann Coombes, but it appears to me a sixty-five-year-old he/she who has some form of need to visit female changing rooms needs serious help. Take care.

www.facebook.com/percy chattey books