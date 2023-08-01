



The flow of passengers through the security filters at Alicante-Elche Airport is expected to be improved, as part of a plan for Aena to modernise the security systems at a number of their airports in Spain. One of the biggest improvements is that passengers will no longer have to remove electronic devices from hand luggage.

The Board of Directors of Aena has approved the award for 130.7 million euro of the Framework Agreement for the supply and installation of automatic explosive detection equipment for hand luggage (EDSCB) and automated systems for security filters. This decision marks an important step in the modernisation of the airports in the Aena network, with the aim of improving the safety and experience of passengers in the pre-boarding control process.

A number of companies have secured various levels of the technical requirements, and collectively they are expected to complete the works in an execution period of five years.

The central objective of the Framework Agreement is the modernisation of the security filters in the airports of the Aena network, and it will be carried out through the implementation of automated lines for the management of hand luggage (ATRS) and the deployment of the remote inspection (Remote Screening). In addition, the installation of EDSCB equipment (Automatic Explosive Detection System for Cabin Baggage) will begin at the main airports. These equipment will make it possible to inspect hand luggage without having to remove electronic devices or liquids from the suitcases, which will mean a notable improvement in the comfort and efficiency of the security process.

It is expected that, over the five-year period, approximately 170 automated carry-on baggage lanes (ATRS), 160 EDSCB teams and remote inspection systems for approximately 160 EDSCB teams will be supplied and installed. In addition, remote inspection systems will be implemented for approximately 157 existing RX equipment in the Aena network, from recognised brands such as Smiths Detection, Rapiscan, Nuctech or L3, and 100 enclosed modular lines will be installed.

The adoption of the EDSCB, ATRS and Remote Screening equipment represents Aena’s commitment to continue investing in technology and modernization to position itself at the forefront of the safest airports, in addition to making passage through security filters increasingly agile and comfortable. The investment in this innovative technology is a sign of Aena’s interest in improving the quality of the service provided to passengers and optimizing the security processes and resources used.

Together, these initiatives form part of a global project to modernize security filters at airports in the Aena network. In addition to the aforementioned systems, the deployment of biometric systems for access to controls will also be included, as well as the acquisition of updated design furniture and larger spaces, all with the aim of offering passengers a more comfortable and efficient while passing through airports. With these measures, Aena seeks to consolidate itself as a benchmark in the aeronautical industry, always prioritising the safety and satisfaction of its users.